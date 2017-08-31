Crews preparing to remove Confederate monument in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Work crews are at the Confederate monument in downtown Tampa preparing it for removal.
A fence now surrounds the site and crews are on scaffolding surveying the structure.
It’s expected to be moved by next week, a Hillsborough County spokeswoman said.
It’ll cost nearly $300,000 to move the monument and set it up at the Brandon Family Cemetery, eleven miles away.
Before it’s hauled away, the monument will be separated into 20 pieces, according to Josh Bellotti, county facilities director.
Monuments and statues all around the county have caused controversy and sparked protests urging their removal.
People became hostile during a protest outside the monument in downtown Bradenton. That structure was moved in the darkness of the night and collapsed during the process.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Harvey: 2 explosions reported at Houston-area chemical plant that lost power
- Results of investigation into death of beloved manatee Snooty to be announced today
- Deadly motorcycle crash closes WB Gulf-to-Bay in Clearwater
- Pinellas Park Police: Boyfriend used ax to save girlfriend from home invader
- Man accused of murdering aunt in Davenport captured; unharmed child, 4, found covered in blood
- Shivering tot found clinging to drowned mom in Texas floods
- WFLA News Channel 8 raises over $66,000 for Harvey victims during ‘Telethon for Texas’