Crews preparing to remove Confederate monument in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Work crews are at the Confederate monument in downtown Tampa preparing it for removal.

A fence now surrounds the site and crews are on scaffolding surveying the structure.

It’s expected to be moved by next week, a Hillsborough County spokeswoman said.

It’ll cost nearly $300,000 to move the monument and set it up at the Brandon Family Cemetery, eleven miles away.

Before it’s hauled away, the monument will be separated into 20 pieces, according to Josh Bellotti, county facilities director.

Monuments and statues all around the county have caused controversy and sparked protests urging their removal.

People became hostile during a protest outside the monument in downtown Bradenton.  That structure was moved in the darkness of the night and collapsed during the process.

