Construction-related accident shuts down Halls River Bridge in Citrus County

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A construction-related accident shut down the Halls River Bridge in Citrus County, making the bridge completely impassable and prompting traffic delays, the sheriff’s office said.

The county is utilizing other resources to ensure emergency services are available to residents in need, such as launching boats from the fire departments.

The construction company involved is working with road maintenance to stabilize the incident and return travel to the bridge as soon as possible.

Students in the area should be picked up at school. If parents are unable to get their child at Fishbowl & Halls River Rd, call the school district at 352-795-0057.

