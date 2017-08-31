Construction-related accident shuts down Halls River Bridge in Citrus County

By Published:

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A construction-related accident shut down the Halls River Bridge in Citrus County, making the bridge completely impassable and prompting traffic delays, the sheriff’s office said.

The county is utilizing other resources to ensure emergency services are available to residents in need, such as launching boats from the fire departments.

The construction company involved is working with road maintenance to stabilize the incident and return travel to the bridge as soon as possible.

Students in the area should be picked up at school. If parents are unable to get their child at Fishbowl & Halls River Rd, call the school district at 352-795-0057.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP-CLICKED STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s