Congresswoman Castor speaks out against proposed cuts to Meals on Wheels

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – For 35 years, Hillsborough County Circuit Judge Paul Jeske has been donating his time to help senior citizens.
Jeske volunteers for the Meals on Wheels program, bringing hot meals and a warm smile to senior citizens every week.
For Jeske, the effort began one day when he saw an elderly woman standing on the side of the road. Something just didn’t look right to him.
“It was starting to rain. I grabbed an umbrella out of my car and when I got over she was crying and said, ‘all I want to do is get something to eat,'” said Jeske.
The effort didn’t stop with helping one woman across the street. He called the Meals on Wheels program and arranged to have food brought to her on a regular basis.
He then decided to volunteer for the program and he’s been doing it ever since.
Meals on Wheels in Tampa brings 750 hot meals to seniors in Tampa five days a week.
The program receives private donations for much of its operations, but around the country, many Meals on Wheels programs rely on federal community block grants to operate.
This year, President Trump proposed major cuts to the community block grant program and to the Older Americans Act Nutrition Program.
Thursday, Democratic Congresswoman Kathy Castor went along with Judge Jeske to help deliver meals, to learn about the importance of the program and to speak out against the proposed Trump cuts.
“It’s not just the nutrition. It’s the every day interactions. It’s the relationships they have that are ongoing and now the need is so great, because a lot of our neighbors are living longer,” said Castor.
She believes cutting back on the program would impact many seniors.
“So we are going to stand up to fight it in a very bi-partisan way. I do not think those kind of cuts will survive, but there is a lot at stake,” said Castor.
Follow Jeff Patterson on Facebook
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Man accused of murdering aunt in Davenport captured; unharmed child, 4, found covered in blood
- Shivering tot found clinging to drowned mom in Texas floods
- University of Tampa faculty member ‘relieved of duties’ after comments about Hurricane Harvey
- Residents of flooded Texas nursing home ‘doing great’
- Boy calls 911 from backseat to report mom driving drunk
- WFLA News Channel 8 raises over $66,000 for Harvey victims during ‘Telethon for Texas’
>> BACK TO TOP-CLICKED STORIES
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.