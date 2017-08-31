Coast Guard Cutter based in St. Petersburg sets sail for Houston support

News Channel 8 Weekend Anchor Rod Carter By Published:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Local Coast Guard Cutter Joshua Appleby’s mission could last a week or a month, they don’t know. But they do know the work they’ll be doing will go a long way to change the course of the lives forever altered by Harvey.

“This is why we signed up. This is why we joined the coast,” said Senior Chief Executive Petty Officer Eric Silvoy.

Officer Silvoy is aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Joshua Appleby. He and his crew of 24 left St. Petersburg first thing Thursday morning. First, they’re headed to Mobile, Alabama. Next stop is Houston, Texas.

“Texas is a huge port for major suppliers coming in and out of. And having those buoys on board in the channel allows those vessels to safely navigate resupplying the Texas area, bringing in anything from fuel to food to the sneakers that you wear,” Senior Chief Executive Petty Officer Silvoy said.

Another Coast Guard crew from St. Petersburg will be there as well.

“We’re going to make sure that the waterways are adequately marked, so that the traffic can get in and out of the safely,” said Petty Officer First Class Corey Crum, who is second in command of the Aids in Navigation team.

Follow Rod Carter on Facebook

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s