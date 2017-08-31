Clearwater Academy students head to Texas to help Harvey victims

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – More than a dozen students from Clearwater Academy International are headed to Texas to help with Harvey relief efforts.

Ninth graders Mason Miller and Cecelia Payne will be traveling with 15 other classmates and three staffers.

“There’s a lot of people that are like, in trouble with their houses all that. So, just to bring extra help, extra hands on deck,” said Miller.

“I see that it’s a horrible thing happening and that I just want to help and make a difference,” Payne said.

The group will head to Austin to hand out supplies and help those in need.

Payne said the heartbreaking images coming out of Austin hit close to home.

“I figure we’re close to the Gulf and if something like this was to happen to us, I would want people to come back and help us,” she said.

“It’s just get up there and do what you can do,” said Jim Zwers, Executive Director of Clearwater Academy International.

The school has a long history of volunteering for disaster missions.

“We helped with Hurricane Katrina, we helped with tornadoes that were in Tuscaloosa, Alabama and in Oklahoma,” said Zwers.

Miller’s siblings, also Clearwater Academy graduates, were a part of that team.

“My sister and brother actually went too, when Alabama had a big tornado, they went and helped out with that,” said Miller.

“I’m really proud of these guys, putting in the effort and making it happen,” said Zwers. “I think this will be a life changing experience for them.”

The group plans to arrive in Texas late Friday or early Saturday.

Once in Austin, they’ll meet up with other rescue groups like the Red Cross to get their assignments.

They’ll stay in Austin for a week.

You can donate to the Red Cross by going to its website, calling 1-800-HELP NOW (1-800-435-7669) or texting 90999 to donate $10. The money goes toward recovery efforts.

