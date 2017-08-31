‘Chuck Norris’ the sea turtle released off Florida Keys

MARATHON, Fla. (WFLA/NBC) – Chuck Norris the sea turtle is once again swimming freely off the Florida Keys.
The loggerhead sea turtle was released Monday evening.
Chuck Norris was rescued in March off the Lower Keys by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conversation Commission.
The turtle was suffering from a severe boat strike.
FWC officers took the animal to the turtle hospital in Marathon and told staff to pick the toughest sounding name they could think of.
Chuck Norris was fitted with orthopedic plates to stabilize its shell.
Other treatments included antibiotics, vitamins and a diet of squid and fish.
