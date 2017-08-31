Caught On Camera: Drunk driver hits school bus

(WXII) A North Carolina school bus driver is being praised for his quick actions after a drunk driver slammed into his bus Tuesday.
Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the driver of a pickup truck, identified as Tommy Branch, 30, of Mount Airy, was driving while intoxicated.
After the collision with the bus, Branch’s truck rolled and burst into flames.
Following the crash, Mount Airy Schools posted on their Facebook page that “all students and drivers are OK and have been checked out by EMS.”
The school district also commended the bus driver, Joey Thompson, who has 20 years of bus driving experience, in the post.
“Joey Thompson did an amazing job with students. He accounted for all students, contacted emergency services, and notified district officials. He then walked students to a safe area. They were assessed by EMS and returned to Jones Intermediate School.”
