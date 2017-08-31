Better Call Behnken: Birthday cake disaster leaves St. Pete mother furious

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A St. Petersburg mother was furious when she didn’t get the custom cake she ordered, and paid $65 for, for her son’s ninth birthday party.
“It had the big ears and everything like that,” said Nicky Gomez. “I thought it would be great. He’s really into Pokemon.”
But, when Gomez showed up at Sweet! in Pinellas Park, the doors were locked and the light was off.
Gomez said she asked for the cake to be done by 2 p.m. and admits she arrived closer to 2:30, but business hours advertised online said the shop was open until 5 p.m., and no one mentioned that might be different on the day of the birthday party.
“I sat there until about 3:30, calling and texting,” Gomez said. “I didn’t want it to be true. I thought, ‘There’s no way that two hours before his party, this guy is going to blow me off.'”
She got no reply to text messages, phone calls or emails, so she called 8 On Your Side’s Better Call Behnken. We found the cake at the cake shop and an employee said the owner was sick, and that’s why the shop was closed when Gomez showed up to pick up the cake.
But, we found owner Carlos Delgado at his other shop, and he said he was not sick. He explained it simply.
“The person was supposed to come in and pick up the cake at 2:00,” Delgado said. “She didn’t come into the store and pick it up, and that’s end of the story.”
He said he called Gomez at 2 p.m. and left her a message.
Gomez’ call log does not reflect this. He had no explanation for why, days later, he had not contacted Gomez to talk about what happened or offer a refund.
After our visit to Sweet!, however, he promptly refunded the money.
Gomez said she was never told the shop would close at 2 p.m. that day. She’s just happy to have her money back now.
“I’m happy with the result,” she said. “Whether this would have happened on his own terms or not, I don’t know.”
