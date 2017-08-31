Organization of Bay area retirees gets ready to join Harvey relief efforts in Texas

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – Most people relax when they hit retirement, but not a group in Polk County.

The Christian Disaster Response Organization is in the business of responding when disasters strike.

The group is headed to Texas to help those devastated by Hurricane Harvey.

They will go first to some of the worst hit areas.

“A flood is the worst disaster you can respond to. There’s none worse. It’s dirty, it’s unhealthy, it’s really bad,” CDR Executive Director Ron Patterson told News Channel 8.

That danger isn’t stopping the group of retired volunteers from going to help.

“You don’t ever realize how bad it is until you actually go, and that’s the truth,” CDR Volunteer Kelly Barfield said.

The heavy rains left behind heartbreak. Many will not have homes to return to. Those that do have a new danger to face: mold.

“If you move back in your house and you don’t clean it up properly, you’re going to get sick. You could get sick enough to die. You got to get rid of that mold, and that has something to do with the right chemicals in the right cleaning process,” said Patterson.

Over the next few weeks, Christian Disaster Response will be driving truckloads of cleaning supplies to Texas.

“Bleach, mold killer, disinfectant, general cleaners, everything that we found you need to clean a home that’s been affected by the flood,” Patterson said.

As the waters dry up the group will continue taking supplies until those too dry up.

“It seems like the worse it is the more you just want to get there and do what you can for those people. They need so much,” Volunteer Joann Barfield said.

The group is also taking two mobile kitchens to feed anyone and everyone they can.

“If you encourage them, give them good food, when you have a decent meal in front of you you get to thinking things are going to be ok,” Patterson said.

If you would like to help the organization click here: https://cdresponse.org/

