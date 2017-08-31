Alonso Ravens receive Friday Night Blitz ‘Team of the Week’ honors

By Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Alonso Ravens have received News Channel 8’s Friday Night Blitz Team of the Week honors for their win over the Sickles Gryphons.

“No one quit. It’s all a team effort. Everyone does their own job and it works out. It’s all work ethic and being a family, pushing each other to the limit,” said Gavin Denboer.

Big plays like a fumble recovery in the end zone for a Ravens’ touchdown showed effort and determination.

News Channel 8 photojournalist Paul Lamison has much more on the Ravens’ win in the video above.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP-CLICKED STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s