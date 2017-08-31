Alonso Ravens receive Friday Night Blitz ‘Team of the Week’ honors

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Alonso Ravens have received News Channel 8’s Friday Night Blitz Team of the Week honors for their win over the Sickles Gryphons.
“No one quit. It’s all a team effort. Everyone does their own job and it works out. It’s all work ethic and being a family, pushing each other to the limit,” said Gavin Denboer.
Big plays like a fumble recovery in the end zone for a Ravens’ touchdown showed effort and determination.
News Channel 8 photojournalist Paul Lamison has much more on the Ravens’ win in the video above.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Man accused of murdering aunt in Davenport captured; unharmed child, 4, found covered in blood
- Shivering tot found clinging to drowned mom in Texas floods
- University of Tampa faculty member ‘relieved of duties’ after comments about Hurricane Harvey
- Residents of flooded Texas nursing home ‘doing great’
- Boy calls 911 from backseat to report mom driving drunk
- WFLA News Channel 8 raises over $66,000 for Harvey victims during ‘Telethon for Texas’
>> BACK TO TOP-CLICKED STORIES
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.