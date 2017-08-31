Alonso Ravens receive Friday Night Blitz ‘Team of the Week’ honors

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Alonso Ravens have received News Channel 8’s Friday Night Blitz Team of the Week honors for their win over the Sickles Gryphons.

“No one quit. It’s all a team effort. Everyone does their own job and it works out. It’s all work ethic and being a family, pushing each other to the limit,” said Gavin Denboer.

Big plays like a fumble recovery in the end zone for a Ravens’ touchdown showed effort and determination.

News Channel 8 photojournalist Paul Lamison has much more on the Ravens’ win in the video above.

