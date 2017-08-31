8 fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay | Labor Day weekend

1. The Art of the Brick (Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday)

It is your last chance to experience the famous LEGO artwork. Get the details

2. The Last Jedi Toys Released (Friday)

Toys R Us in Tampa Bay is unveiling the new Star Wars Last Jedi toy series for those looking to explore the Galaxy. Get the details

3. Southern Heritage Banquet (Saturday)

A panel of special guests will discuss the War on the South in Floirda while enjoying some food. Get the details

4. Bicycle Day (Saturday)

Celebrate the inventor of the bicycle’s birthday with cake and games! Get the details

5. License Free Fishing (Saturday)

On this day, you can enjoy recreational fishing in state saltwater fisheries without having to purchase a license. Get the details

6. Tampa Bay Kids Fest (Saturday)

A one-stop shop to the best products, services, and resources for children and families in the Tampa Bay area. Get the details

7. Celebrate Oldsmar 2017 (Friday, Saturday)

Enjoy live music, food trucks, bounce houses, carnival rides and a fire works show for FREE! Get the details

8. USF Art Exhibition by School of Art & Art History Faculty (Monday)

Check out an art exhibition showcasing the artworks by the USF School of Art & Art History faculty members. Get the details

There are dozens of other events happening around Tampa Bay, so if you don’t see one you like above, please check out our full list of fun things to do. If you don’t see your event listed, you can search for other events or add events to our calendar.

We know there’s tons of cool things that make our area so special, so make sure to share the great things happening in your community.

