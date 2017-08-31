4 Tampa Bay area attorneys among 6 suspended, reprimanded, or disciplined by Florida Supreme Court

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — Four Tampa Bay area attorneys are among six attorneys who were recently suspended, reprimanded, or had their licenses revoked by the Florida Supreme Court in recent court orders.

The Florida Bar released the following information about the local attorneys who were disciplined between June 1 and August 10, 2017 –

Lisa N. Wysong, P.O. Box 105, Valrico , to be publicly reprimanded by publication in the Southern Reporter, following a June 1 court order. (Admitted to practice: 2001) Further, Wysong is placed on probation for the period of a Florida Lawyers Assistance, Inc. contract, not to exceed five years. Wysong had three adjudications of guilt for misdemeanor offenses. She pleaded and was adjudicated guilty of reckless driving (reduced from a DUI second offense). She also had a prior adjudication of guilt for leaving the scene of an accident with damage to a vehicle or other property. (Case No. SC17-104)

J. Manuel Neyra, 20719 Sterlington Drive, Suite 102, Land O' Lakes, suspended for two years, effective 30 days from an Aug. 10 court order. (Admitted to practice: 1999) Further, Neyra is placed on probation for three years. A Bar audit found that Neyra was not properly maintaining his trust account and, as a result, had shortages. Due to his poor bookkeeping, there were instances in which Neyra did not timely disburse settlement funds to clients or third parties. He also made disbursements against client funds before the client's funds were deposited into his trust account. (Case No. SC17-503)

Adam Russell Miller, 218 Harbor Drive S., Venice, was granted a disciplinary revocation without leave to seek readmission after five years, effective immediately, following an Aug. 10 court order. (Admitted to practice: 2004) Disciplinary revocation is tantamount to disbarment. Disciplinary matters pending against Miller involved allegations of misappropriation of client funds. (Case No. SC17-1279)

Kymberli Ann Veith, P.O. Box 1030, Venice, suspended for one year, effective 30 days from a June 29 court order. (Admitted to practice: 2007) After being retained by clients in at least four cases, Veith failed to diligently represent them. She sometimes failed to respond to inquiries, she failed to communicate, missed a hearing due to car trouble but didn't advise the client, and, in one case, she never filed pleadings on the client's behalf. (Case No. SC17-290)

Christopher William Adamec, 1822 W. Cobblestone Lane, St. Augustine, suspended until further order, effective 30 days from a June 28 court order. (Admitted to practice: 2003) According to the petition for emergency suspension, Adamec appeared to be causing great public harm. A Bar investigation indicated that Adamec created false invoices of vendors and converted settlement funds for his own personal use. (Case No. SC17-1199).

Joshua Todd Hill Hauserman, 1800 Forest Hill Blvd., Suite A2, West Palm Beach, suspended for 30 days, effective 30 days from a June 29 court order. (Admitted to practice: 2007) Further, Hauserman is placed on probation for two years. Hauserman was found in contempt for failing to comply with a Nov. 21, 2014, public reprimand order. He admitted to violating the terms of his Florida Lawyers Assistance, Inc. contract, by testing positive for alcohol on five different occasions and failing to timely remit his monthly monitoring fee. (Case No. SC16-1462)

According to The Florida Bar, court orders are not final until time expires to file a rehearing motion and, if filed, determined. The filing of such a motion does not alter the effective date of the discipline.

Disbarred lawyers may not re-apply for admission for five years. They are required to go through an extensive process that rejects many who apply. It includes a rigorous background check and retaking the bar exam. Historically, less than 5 percent of disbarred lawyers seek readmission.

Key discipline case files that are public record are posted to attorneys’ individual online Florida Bar profiles. Here’s how you can find public attorney discipline information

