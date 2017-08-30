Wall busted down, ATM stolen in Odessa gas station smash and grab

ODESSA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a smash and grab that happened in Odessa.

The owner of Emmie’s Corner, a Citgo on Gunn Highway in Odessa, says the thieves hit the store just before 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Marlene Singletary was woken up by an alarm at her house that is connected to her store. When she arrived at the store, she saw a wall had been busted down and the ATM was gone.

Security video from the store shows two people using a white van to ram into the wall, eventually driving through it and into the store. However, they left twice and came back a third time.

“I think they were scared the cops would come because the alarm was sounding,” said Singletary.

The third time the pair came back, video shows them loading the ATM into the van.

HCSO is investigating. News Channel 8 and WFLA.com will bring you updates as soon as they are available.

