VIDEO: Grand theft suspect used sheriff's office's business card to steal iPads from Charlotte Co. Walmart

Charlotte County Sheriff's Office

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who allegedly stole four iPads from Walmart using a sheriff’s office business card.

Surveillance video shows the man in question walk out of a Walmart located at 19100 Murdock Cir. in Port Charlotte on August 28.

While in the store, the deputies said the man took four iPads and gave a clerk a fake receipt for the devices.  He also identified himself as a law enforcement officer by displaying a Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office business card, according to detectives.

He’s later seen on video, leaving the parking lot in a newer Silver Chevrolet Tahoe.

The sheriff’s office said the man has targeted other Walmarts in the area.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call Det. Joshua Bailey at Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

