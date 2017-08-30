VIDEO: Fire ants forming rafts to survive Harvey floods

HOUSTON (WFLA) — People living in Houston are no longer just dealing with flooding. They’re also facing large groups of fire ants.

Due to the floods, residents have found fire ants grouping together to form giant rafts in order to survive. Ants on the bottom switch places with ants on the top so none of them drown.

People are always urged to stay away from fire ants, but especially in these large groups.

If you do try to break them apart, you could get stung. Fire ant stings can cause infections or allergic reactions. In some rare cases, the allergic reaction can lead to death.

Read more stories about Harvey here

You can donate to the Red Cross by going to its website, calling 1-800-HELP NOW (1-800-435-7669) or texting 90999 to donate $10. The money goes toward recovery efforts.

Give Now

Grab your phone

Text REDCROSS to 90999 to donate $10 now.

Or, Donate Online

