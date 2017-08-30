Animal shelter rescues dogs from Harvey, seeks homes for them

WALDORF, MD (WFLA) – Dozens of dogs were rescued from areas impacted by Harvey and given foster homes in Maryland, WJLA reports.

A truck load of dogs arrived to the Last Chance Animal Rescue in Waldorf, Maryland just ahead of Harvey. Of the 80 that arrived, only one dog, a 4-month-old called “Tock,” was left looking for a home, according to the shelter.

“I said to my husband, ‘How many can I bring home?,” said Lisa Epp of La Plata, Maryland when she heard what the shelter was doing. She ended up taking three dogs home, Sassy, Zav and Zade.

“Every puppy that I bring home is a spot for another puppy to be pulled and rescued,” said Epp.

“This is only the tip of the iceberg, unfortunately,” said the shelter’s director Cynthia Sharpley.

The rescue is expecting another 80 pups to arrive from Texas this week.

