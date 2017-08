(WFLA) — The National Hurricane Center will begin issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Irma on Wednesday around 11 a.m.

Storm Team 8 says TS Irma formed from a wave off the African coast, west of Cabo Verde.

It will head into central Atlantic by early next week, according to Storm Team 8.

It will be the ninth named storm of the Atlantic basin tropical season.

