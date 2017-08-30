Tropical Storm Harvey makes landfall again in Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) – The Latest on Harvey in Louisiana (all times Central time zone):

4 a.m.

The National Hurricane Center says Harvey is back on land after coming ashore early Wednesday just west of Cameron, Louisiana.

The tropical storm is expected to weaken and continue to the north. The storm returned to land about 5 miles west of Cameron with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. Center meteorologist Dennis Feltgen said Tuesday that when Harvey came back to shore, “it’s the end of the beginning.” Harvey is forecast to drop substantial amounts of rain on Louisiana before moving on to Arkansas, Tennessee and parts of Missouri, which could also see flooding. Feltgen said there’s still a lot of residents in multiple states “who are going to feel the impacts of the storm.” Harvey first made landfall Friday in Texas as a Category 4 hurricane.

___

2:30 a.m.

Western Louisiana residents are bracing for more wind and water as Tropical Storm Harvey heads their way after dumping record rainfall on Texas. National Weather Service meteorologists say officials expect Harvey will make another landfall near the two states’ border early Wednesday, after hitting Texas and meandering back into the Gulf of Mexico. Forecasters say another 5 to 10 inches of rain could fall in western Louisiana. Meteorologist Roger Erickson warns that some coastal rivers won’t be able to drain rains effectively because Harvey’s winds are pushing in storm surge, aggravating flooding in areas already drenched by more than 20 inches of rain. Cameron Parish’s Office of Emergency Preparedness says a curfew is in effect until the threat has passed.

You can donate to the Red Cross by going to its website, calling 1-800-HELP NOW (1-800-435-7669) or texting 90999 to donate $10. The money goes toward recovery efforts.

Give Now

Grab your phone

Text REDCROSS to 90999 to donate $10 now.

Or, Donate Online

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-