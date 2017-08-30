Tampa store owner: Jameis Winston jerseys flying off shelves

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) — Football season is just around the corner and Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans are excited about kickoff, and about their quarterback.

Stores can’t keep Jameis Winston jerseys on the shelf.

Bucs fans have playoff dreams. They also have confidence in making their third-year quarterback’s jersey a top-seller in the NFL.

Fans are pouring into Heads and Tails in Tampa to spend money. They’re searching for the perfect look and fit of Winston’s jersey.

Why? People love the guy.

“I’m a big Florida State fan. I followed him all through college,” Bucs fan Bobby McQueen said. “Number one, he’s a winner. He’s going to make everyone around him better, get people to play at a higher level.”

“Very pumped. We’re excited to see Jameis, we met him recently,” Amanda Wolverton said. “We stopped at a lunch place, we were having lunch and he was just so nice, so genuine, so kind, posed for pictures with us.”

“When training camp would get out at four o’clock, this place would be just booming. I’m thinking there’s going to be a bus outside,” said store owner Karen Chastain.

Some say jersey sales are up from HBO’s show “Hard Knocks,” where the Bucs are the featured team.

“We see the personal side of the guys. We see their home lives, their kids, their families and it just makes it that more personal,” said Wolverton.

“With the first showing of ‘Hard Knocks,’ everyone was running in here, getting ready to have a party,” said Chastain.

While the spotlight could have sparked some excitement and sparked some sales, News Channel 8’s Sports Anchor Annie Sabo says this is a team and a guy worth getting excited about.

“The Buccaneers have not made the playoffs in ten years. This season, with Jameis Winston leading this team, they have the talent and the drive to make it back into the playoffs and I really think they could go far in the postseason,” she said.

Fans could agree.

“I’d put some money on that, they’ll get to the playoffs this year,” said Mcqueen.

“Playoff, Super Bowl. Great things are in store for the Bucs,” said Wolverton.

Winston and his team will have all season to prove just how talented they are but one thing is for certain, there are plenty of people in the Tampa Bay area that believe this team, this year, is the real deal.

