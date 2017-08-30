St. Petersburg police issue silver alert for missing 79-year-old with dementia

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg police have issued a silver alert for a missing 79-year-old man.
Kenneth Benish suffers from dementia.
He was last seen at 2 p.m., driving away from his son’s home on Causeway Boulevard in his silver 2017 Ford Fusion with New York tags.
Benish was traveling with a white American bulldog with black spots.
He was last seen wearing a long sleeve dark blue t-shirt, blue jeans and a patriotic baseball hat.
Anyone with information on Benish’s whereabouts should call St. Petersburg police at 893-7780.
