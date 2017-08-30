St. Petersburg police issue silver alert for missing 79-year-old with dementia

By Published:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg police have issued a silver alert for a missing 79-year-old man.

Kenneth Benish suffers from dementia.

He was last seen at 2 p.m., driving away from his son’s home on Causeway Boulevard in his silver 2017 Ford Fusion with New York tags.

Benish was traveling with a white American bulldog with black spots.

He was last seen wearing a long sleeve dark blue t-shirt, blue jeans and a patriotic baseball hat.

Anyone with information on Benish’s whereabouts should call St. Petersburg police at 893-7780.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP-CLICKED STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s