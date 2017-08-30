St. Pete police seek help finding missing boy, 11

Avery Tucker, age 11, was reported missing.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) —- St. Petersburg police are searching for a missing boy..

11-year-old Avery Tucker was last seen at Bay Point Middle School on 62nd Ave. S. in St. Petersburg. Police say he walked away from the school.

He is 5′ 2″ tall and weighs 120 lbs according to police.

Police say the last time his parents heard from him was 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Tucker’s parents then reported him missing at 8 p.m.

Police have not been able to find him.

If you have any information on Avery Tucker’s whereabouts, call the St. Petersburg Police Department at (727) 893-7780.

