Sandra Bullock donates $1 million to Harvey effort

HOUSTON (WFLA) — Many celebrities are donating to help Harvey victims in Houston, including actress Sandra Bullock.
The star said Tuesday she would be donating $1 million to the American Red Cross.
“There are no politics in eight feet of water,” said Bullock to People magazine. “There are human beings in eight feet of water.”
Other celebrities that donated money to the cause include the Kardashian family, comedian Kevin Hart, Houston Texans JJ Watt and country singer Chris Young.
