Record year for dolphin calves reported in Sarasota Bay area

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s been a record year for dolphin calves, according to the Sarasota Dolphin Research Program.

The SDRP, a Chicago Zoological Society program working in collaboration with Mote Marine Laboratory, said that 19 calves have been documented during the 2017 season.

The 19 calves joined up to five concurrent generations of long-term dolphin residents in the Sarasota Bay area.

Dolphin calving season peaks during late spring and summer.

