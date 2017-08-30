Princes William, Harry pay tribute to Princess Diana

By Published:
Britain’s Prince William, left, and Prince Harry arrive for an event at the memorial garden in Kensington Palace, London, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017. Princes William and Harry are paying tribute to their mother, Princess Diana, on the eve of the 20th anniversary of her death by visiting the Sunken Garden to honor Diana’s work with charities. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

LONDON (AP) — Princes William and Harry are paying tribute to their mother, Princess Diana, on the eve of the 20th anniversary of her death by visiting a memorial garden at Kensington Palace.

Wednesday’s engagement at the Sunken Garden is allowing the young royals, including William’s wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, to honor Diana’s work with charities. The garden has been planted in white and dedicated to the princess.

The royals are meeting with representatives from Great Ormond Street Hospital, the National Aids Trust, the Leprosy Mission and other charities the princess supported. Diana’s children have promised to carry on her work with charity.

The weeks before the anniversary have been met with reflection in Britain as the public remembers “the People’s Princess” and considers her contributions to the country and the monarchy.

Britain’s Prince William, third left, his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry, second right. attend an event at the memorial garden in Kensington Palace, London, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017. Princes William and Harry are paying tribute to their mother, Princess Diana, on the eve of the 20th anniversary of her death by visiting the Sunken Garden to honor Diana’s work with charities. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP-CLICKED STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s