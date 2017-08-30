Polk deputies search for man accused of murdering his aunt in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man who, they say, killed his aunt early Wednesday morning.

Around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, deputies responded to two homes on Davenport Boulevard, west of US-27.

That’s where they found the woman murdered.

The crime scene involves two homes that belong to members of an extended family. The names of the victim and suspect, as well as their ages, have not been released.

Details about the situation that led to the murder, or the murder weapon used, also have not been released.

Davenport Boulevard is closed between Holly Hill Road and 10th Street while investigators are on scene. Nearby Ridge Community High School is open,and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office says there is no threat to students or staff. However, deputies will be on scene to ensure that everyone feels safe.

News Channel 8 will bring you updates as we get them.

