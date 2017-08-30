Polk deputies search for man accused of murdering his aunt in Davenport

By Published:

DAVENPORT, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man who, they say, killed his aunt early Wednesday morning.

Around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, deputies responded to two homes on Davenport Boulevard, west of US-27.

That’s where they found the woman murdered.

The crime scene involves two homes that belong to members of an extended family. The names of the victim and suspect, as well as their ages, have not been released.

Details about the situation that led to the murder, or the murder weapon used, also have not been released.

Davenport Boulevard is closed between Holly Hill Road and 10th Street while investigators are on scene. Nearby Ridge Community High School is open,and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office says there is no threat to students or staff. However, deputies will be on scene to ensure that everyone feels safe.

News Channel 8 will bring you updates as we get them.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP-CLICKED STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s