Police: Don’t fall for Powerball winner scheme on social media

(WWLP) — Police in Massachusetts are warning social media users about fake accounts being created under Powerball winner Mavis Wanczyk’s name.
The fake accounts appear on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, telling people to follow Wanczyk in exchange for money.
Chicopee Public Information Officer Mike Wilk says social media users should stay clear of hoax accounts, as their personal information could be compromised.
Wilk said that his biggest worry is people falling for these schemes and giving out their personal bank information.
“Quite a few accounts under the police department Instagram that we followed, have actually been deleted hours later,” said Wilk. “It would be very suspicious to me that someone who just won a lot of money would be that willing quickly to give away their money, so just stay away from them.”
Read more: http://bit.ly/2wJiugv
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Man accused of murdering aunt in Davenport captured; unharmed child, 4, found covered in blood
- Shivering tot found clinging to drowned mom in Texas floods
- University of Tampa faculty member ‘relieved of duties’ after comments about Hurricane Harvey
- Residents of flooded Texas nursing home ‘doing great’
- Boy calls 911 from backseat to report mom driving drunk
- WFLA News Channel 8 raises over $66,000 for Harvey victims during ‘Telethon for Texas’