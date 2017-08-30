PHOTOS: Lithia resident finds 8-foot-long gator lounging at bottom of pool

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office photo

LITHIA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Hillsborough County resident woke up Wednesday morning to find an uninvited guest in their pool, a big alligator.

A trapper is on his way to the home in Lithia’s Fishhawk Ranch subdivision.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the residence on Wednesday morning. They tweeted photos showing the big gator lounging at the bottom of the pool.

“Deputies on scene now, apprehension of this trespassing suspect should be interesting,” the sheriff’s office said on Twitter.

The sheriff’s office estimated the gator to be about 7-to-8 feet long.

