NHC downgrades Harvey to tropical depression, says catastrophic floods continue

MIAMI (WFLA/AP) – The National Hurricane Center had downgraded Harvey to a tropical depression, but says catastrophic flooding continues.

All Tropical Storm Warnings have been discontinued with the NHC’s 7 p.m. alert on Wednesday.

Flooding will continue in southeastern Texas and portions of southwestern Louisiana.

Harvey is projected to move through central Louisiana Wednesday night, then through northeastern Louisiana and northwestern Mississippi Thursday and Thursday night.

You can donate to the Red Cross by going to its website, calling 1-800-HELP NOW (1-800-435-7669) or texting 90999 to donate $10. The money goes toward recovery efforts.

