Morrison homers again as Rays defeat Royals 5-3

Published:
Tampa Bay Rays Steven Souza Jr. right, is congratulated by third base coach Charlie Montoyo after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Logan Morrison, Steven Souza Jr. and Adeiny Hechavarria each went deep and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Kansas City Royals 5-3 on Wednesday night for their latest series victory.

The Rays took two out of three and have won three consecutive series. The Royals lost 18 of 28 games in August, including six of seven to end the month.

Morrison, who was born in Kansas City, has four home runs, eight RBIs and six runs in the first six games of Tampa Bay’s current road trip. Morrison hit his 33rd homer with two outs in the fifth against Jason Vargas (14-9).

Souza hit his 29th earlier in the fifth, snapping a 3-3 tie. Rays right-hander Jake Odorizzi (7-7), who failed to make it out of the fourth inning in his previous two starts, allowed three runs and four hits over five-plus innings.

