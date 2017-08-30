Markeith Loyd to hire private investigator for trial, court says

(WESH) – Markeith Loyd has filed a motion, and given the OK to hire a private investigator for his trial regarding the shooting of death of his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon in 2016.

The 9th Circuit Court is allowing the defense to incur up to 200 hours for private investigator’s services

The court also said the private investigator has to be licensed in accordance with Florida law.

Loyd’s first trial is expected to take place on Sept. 11, 2018.

Loyd is accused of killing Dixon, and Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton.

at a rate that is established by law.

