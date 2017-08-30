Man accused of shooting at Riverview store clerk to appear in court today

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) – Two suspects who deputies say robbed a convenience store in Riverview will be in court Wednesday.

With the help from Crime Stoppers tips, detectives were able to identity and arrest Jarren White and Adrian Bazaldua-Gonzalez.

Deputies say the two men went into the speedy select store on Riverview Drive in Riverview.

One of the suspects pointed a silver revolver at the clerk, while the second went behind the counter and emptied the cash drawer and took off. The second suspect also showed a semi-automatic handgun, according to investigators.

White, 19, is who deputies believe is the masked suspect seen in surveillance video who shot at the clerk. He is charged with attempted murder and two counts of armed robbery while masked.

Bazaldua-Gonzalez, 18, is charged with two counts of armed robbery while masked.

Deputies say before leaving the store, the first suspect fired one round at the clerk, missing him by inches.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP-CLICKED STORIES