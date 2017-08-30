Largo man accused of recording girl changing in Plato’s Closet dressing room

Ian Ehrlich, Pinellas County Jail booking photo

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A Largo man is accused of recording a girl while she was trying on clothes in the dressing room at a Plato’s Closet store.

Detectives say it happened around 11 a.m. on Aug. 4 at the Largo Mall Plato’s Closet located at 10500 Ulmerton Rd.

According to an arrest affidavit, Ian Ehrlich, 33, was at the store and went to a dressing room and turned his cell phone camera on. He then placed his cell phone – which was recording– under the dressing room next to him, which was occupied by a juvenile female who was trying on clothes.

The girl saw the cell phone and covered it with clothes and then ran out of the dressing room to tell store employees what happened.

Ehrlich was confronted about the incident and while waiting for police to arrive, he allegedly erased the entire contents of his cell phone.

Largo police officers responded to the store. They say Ehrlich admitted to recording video of the girl in the changing room next to him.

Ehrlich was arrested and charged with one count of video voyeurism victim under 16 and one count of tampering with physical evidence. He was released after posting $12,000 bond.

