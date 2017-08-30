Lakewood Ranch Golf & Country Club

Daytime Web Staff Published:

The Lakewood Ranch Golf & Country Club offers three championship golf courses—Cypress Links, King’s Dunes and Royal Lakes. Although each course plays differently, they can be enjoyed by a variety of skill levels. The courses are open year-round so golf enthusiasts can always enjoy time on the greens. Work on your swing, take in the beautiful surroundings and pursue the passion of the game.

But it’s about more than just the golf. Membership includes access to a 24-hour fitness facility, two heated pools, a tennis center, pickleball and croquet courts, and bocce ball courts. Not to mention a dynamic social calendar of events. Plus, they are running membership specials right now!

For membership information, head to http://lakewoodranch.com

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s