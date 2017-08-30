The Lakewood Ranch Golf & Country Club offers three championship golf courses—Cypress Links, King’s Dunes and Royal Lakes. Although each course plays differently, they can be enjoyed by a variety of skill levels. The courses are open year-round so golf enthusiasts can always enjoy time on the greens. Work on your swing, take in the beautiful surroundings and pursue the passion of the game.

But it’s about more than just the golf. Membership includes access to a 24-hour fitness facility, two heated pools, a tennis center, pickleball and croquet courts, and bocce ball courts. Not to mention a dynamic social calendar of events. Plus, they are running membership specials right now!

