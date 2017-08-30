Heat Health Survival

The dog days of summer are not done yet! With temperatures still on the rise there are certain health conditions that are prone to flare up in the heat that can make the long days simply unbearable.

Being proactive with some heat survival health hacks can help, according to Dr. Christine Horner, natural health expert and author of the award-winning book, “Radiant Health, Ageless Beauty,” who says it’s important to protect your body from the inside out if you want to survive the hot days and avoid inconvenient health flare ups.

Dr. Horner will share with your audience three health conditions that can flare up during the hot summer months and how to cool them down before you have a health meltdown (talking points include natural solutions and prevention for: sunburn, hot flashes and heat rashes). All tips that can be found in her new book, “Radiant Health, Ageless Beauty.”