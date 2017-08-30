Headlines: Harvey death toll rises to 20; Pasco deputies hit by truck; Polk Co. man arrested in aunt’s stabbing death

TODAY’S WEATHER
Storm Team 8 says there is a small chance for an afternoon shower. See your full forecast here.
TODAY’S NEWS HEADLINES
- Tropical Storm Harvey: Death toll rises to 20
- VIDEO: Deputies hit by truck in Pasco County
- Man accused of murdering aunt in Davenport; unharmed child, 4, found covered in blood
- Tropical Storm Irma forms in Atlantic Ocean
- Shivering tot found clinging to drowned mom in Texas floods
- Punta Gorda police chief fired after being acquitted in woman’s accidental death
- Volkswagen recalls 281K cars because engines can stall
- Fired University of Tampa professor apologizes for tweet calling Harvey ‘karma’ for GOP voters
