Government eases student loan rules for Harvey victims

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Education Department is easing financial aid rules and procedures for those affected by Harvey.
The department is encouraging students whose financial needs have been altered by the storm to contact their school’s financial aid office. The agency says in a statement that colleges and career schools will be allowed to use “professional judgment” to adjust a student’s financial information in the aftermath of Harvey.
A school may even be able to waive certain paperwork requirements if documents were destroyed in the flooding.
The department says borrowers struggling to pay off loans because of Harvey should inform their loan servicers — and they’ve been directed to give borrowers flexibility in managing loan payments.
You can donate to the Red Cross by going to its website, calling 1-800-HELP NOW (1-800-435-7669) or texting 90999 to donate $10. The money goes toward recovery efforts.
