Former Polk teacher sentenced for lewd battery on a student

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A former Polk County teacher who admitted to having sex with a student will spend more than a decade behind bars, according to the state’s attorney’s office.

Assistant State Attorney Jacob S. Orr tells News Channel 8 Jason Argo plead guilty to lewd battery and child abuse and was sentenced to 12 years in prison followed by five years of probation.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Argo had a relationship with a girl when he was an English teacher at Mulberry High School during the 2014-2015 school year. He confessed to receiving oral sex from the girl and having sex with her. He also told detectives he was a former Marine suffering from the post-traumatic stress disorder and had begun drinking to help cope with his pain and committed sexual misconduct because of this.

While on probation, Argo must subject himself to a psychological-sexual evaluation and complete any recommended treatment, Orr said. He is not allowed to have contact with the victim or anyone under 18 years of age.

In December 2015, video of Argo singing the “Marines’ Hymn” to his newborn daughter went viral. He was married with three children when the crimes occurred.

