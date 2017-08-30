Fla. man with baby in car passes out at stoplight, hard lemonade in hand, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. (WESH) — A man driving with his child passed out in the middle of a Melbourne Street while under the influence, police said.

Kathy Hatch at Hatch’s Economy Muffler Shop said she saw Travis Taffer’s stopped car in the middle of Hibiscus Boulevard, near the intersection of U.S. 1.

“He could’ve rolled out in the middle of that intersection. This intersection has accidents all the time,” Hatch said.

Police said Taffer was in the middle of traffic with his engine running, the car in gear but his foot on the brake. Taffer allegedly had his right hand on the wheel while his left hand was wrapped around a Mike’s Harder Black Cherry Lemonade.

In the back seat, police said officers noticed a 16-month-old child.

An officer put the car in park, turned off the ignition and woke up Taffer, who allegedly told him he was on his way pick up a second child at school, but passed out at a stoplight.

The children’s mother took them home.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP-CLICKED STORIES