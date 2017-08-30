Fired University of Tampa professor apologizes for tweet calling Harvey ‘karma’ for GOP voters

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A now-fired University of Tampa assistant professor is speaking out about a controversial tweet that left him without a job.

News Channel 8 was first to report when Ken Storey was fired by the university on Tuesday, just days after he tweeted that Texans deserved the wrath of Hurricane Harvey because the state voted Republican in the 2016 presidential election.

Storey, who lives in Winter Park near Orlando, spoke to our NBC affiliate WESH-TV.

“I do apologize,” he said. “I never intended it to be this. I never intended to hurt people.”

Storey has since deleted the tweet, but photos of it have been shared many times.

“I didn’t realize how strong the storm was at that point and I tweeted something that was worded very poorly,” he said.

Since the tweet, Storey said he has received death threats from a White Nationalist/KKK group in Georgia.

“Multiple police agencies are involved,” he said.

Storey went on to say he respects the decision by the university to fire him, explaining that, “the safety of the students is primary.”

Storey told WESH-TV that he has been on Twitter for more than eight years and sent roughly 75,000 tweets.

“This is very overwhelming. I don’t know what the next step is. I’m taking it day by day,” Storey said.

