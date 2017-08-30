Effects of Hurricane Harvey being felt at Tampa Bay area gas pumps

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The effects of Hurricane Harvey are being felt at Tampa Bay area gas pumps.

Gas prices spiked to their highest point since mid-2015.

Harvey knocked out nearly a quarter of all U.S. refineries, crippling the crude oil industry. Ten refineries in the impact zone of Harvey are now closed.

“I’m a general contractor, so it effects our business tremendously,” said Ryan Coppert about the rising prices.

Max Clifton of Tampa agrees.

“I think the last time I filled it up it was $2.10-ish. Now it’s at $2.39.”

Josh Carrasco with AAA says we need to be patient.

“Well, there’s no need to hit the panic button just yet,” he said. “What we are looking at is probably five to 15 cent increase of the price at the pump.”

