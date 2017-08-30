Deputies search for missing teen at Fort Cooper State Park

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a 17-year-old girl who went missing in the area of Fort Cooper State Park.

According to the sheriff’s office, Elizabeth Troutt, also known as Liz, disappeared around noon on Wednesday.

She is described as a white female with blonde hair and hazel eyes. Her hair appears darker in the photo provided. She is 5’03” tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing an orange shirt with Batman on the front, dark purple pants, a purple hoodie, black fingerless gloves and purple Nike shoes and carrying a multi-colored backpack.

Troutt is not a danger to herself or others, but please do not approach her if you see her. Call 911 immediately.

No further details regarding her disappearance are available at this time. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the cops.

