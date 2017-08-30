VIDEO: Deputies hit by truck in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two deputies were hit by a truck while responding to a crash in Pasco County, the sheriff’s office said.

Video of the incident, which was captured on deputy body camera shows the officers assisting two crash victims in distress, when all of a sudden, a truck at a nearby intersection slams into another vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The truck is sent spinning out of control into the first accident, hitting both deputies. One deputy and a woman were knocked to the ground.

One of the injured officers continues to serve and made sure another person involved in the crash received care.

All three injured parties were hospitalized for minor injuries.

“This is an example of the dangers that our men and women face every day they put on the uniform,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook. “We urge you to slow down, especially on wet roads and near traffic crashes. We are thankful the injuries to our members were not serious. We are also thankful for our citizens who stepped in to help their fellow citizens.”

WARNING, the video below contains strong language.

