Burger King offers ‘Whopper Severance’ for people who were fired

(WROC) – Burger King is offering free Whoppers to people who have been fired from their jobs under one condition: They have to post a message on LinkedIn as an acknowledgement of their firing.
Business Insider reports the fast food-giant will send a Burger King gift card in exchange for a public message that reads, “I got fired. I want a free Whopper. #WhopperSeverance.” The chain plans to give away 2,500 free burgers.
“For over 63 years, Burger King restaurants have used fire to flame grill,” Burger King said in a statement. “While getting fired sucks, for Burger King restaurants fire-grilling is a good thing.”
The promotion began Tuesday and will run through Friday.
