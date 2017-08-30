Baby deer rescued from Houston floodwaters

HOUSTON, Texas (WFLA/KRPC) – Wildlife is also being affected by floodwaters caused by Harvey’s wrath.

A baby deer was rescued along the San Jacinto River in a northeast Houston community on Tuesday.

The deer cries as a good Samaritan carries it safely through the high water.

Animals, including reptiles, are being displaced due to rising water.

Animals are coming out of their natural habitats to seek higher ground.

