46 plants, processed marijuana seized from Port Richey grow house

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – Squads from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit made a grow house bust on Wednesday.
The squads were called to 9637 Lake Chrise Lane as result of an investigation of a theft of services complaint.
The theft of electricity was estimated to be approximately $17,488.
Detectives seized 46 five to six foot tall marijuana plants. The plants had a combined weight of nearly 224 pounds.
Processed marijuana was also seized, weighing nearly 51 pounds.
Three rooms of the home were specifically converted for the purpose of growing marijuana.
Two five-ton air conditioning units and a 2009 BMW were also seized from the home.
