3rd Florida Highway Patrol official suspended as probe ends

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – The Florida Highway Patrol is suspending a top official for three days as part of its review into whether troopers were ordered to meet traffic ticket quotas.

Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles spokeswoman Beth Frady said Wednesday that the department has now completed its investigation and that no more moves are expected.

Chief Mark Brown will be suspended for three days from his job. Two other high-ranking officials this month resigned in the wake of the probe that was sparked by a newspaper reporting on an internal email that said troopers weren’t writing enough tickets.

Frady says that the department has reviewed correspondence from command staff as part of its review. The department is going to do annual training to remind troopers that quotas aren’t allowed.

