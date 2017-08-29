Woman going into labor evacuated from Houston apartment by help of human chain

HOUSTON, Texas (WFLA/NBC) – A pregnant woman’s neighbors formed a human chain to get her to safety as she went into labor during tropical storm evacuations.

The apartment complex could not get through to emergency responders, so a neighbor sent out a community-wide email asking for nurses and OBGYNs.

Before the woman’s husband could move her to the second floor, people filed in from all over the apartment complex.

When the Houston Fire Department arrived an hour later, neighbors formed a human chain and handed the woman off one-by-one to the waiting fire truck.

The video was shot by a neighbor who had only lived in Houston for a week before Harvey.

