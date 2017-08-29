WFLA News Channel 8 hosts ‘Telethon for Texas’ helping Harvey victims

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – WFLA News Channel 8 has partnered with the Red Cross to raise funds for disaster relief in Texas after Harvey made landfall and caused catastrophic flooding, forcing thousands of people from their homes.

To help the victims of the disaster, WFLA News Channel 8 is hosting a Telethon for Texas to raise Hurricane Harvey funds on Tuesday, August 29.

The Telethon for Texas will begin at 6 a.m. and run until 7:30 p.m. during our WFLA News Channel 8 newscasts.

Please call 800-528-0808 to donate to the Telethon for Texas on Tuesday.

You can also text the word HARVEY to 90-999 to make a $10 donation. You can also make donations online at RedCross.org, or by phone at 1-800-RED-CROSS.

