VIDEO: Flooding takes over Tampa Bay area

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The rain just keeps on coming down for us in the Tampa Bay area and many areas are now seeing some flooding.

Kings Lake in Gibsonton completely flooded and some folks went outside to show us exactly how bad it was.

In the video above toy can see the cars are half way covered with water almost unable to drive through, and folks are wading through the water showing how deep it is.

Manatee County and Sarasota County also saw some major flooding, but the good news is the water is finally receding and hopefully, the roads will get a little dryer.

