University of Tampa faculty member ‘relieved of duties’ after Hurricane Harvey comments speaks for first time

WINTER PARK, Fla. (WESH/WFLA) – A University of Tampa faculty member spoke to WESH for the first time after tweeting that the devastation in Texas during Harvey was somehow a karmic kick for Republicans.

Ken Storey said he’s sorry.

“I tweeted something that was worded very poorly and for that, I apologize,” he told WESH.

Storey said he and his family have received death threats, some coming from a white nationalist group in Georgia.

But, Storey said it’s a far cry from the hurt he caused.

“Seeing the suffering that’s gone on there and knowing that I added suffering on top of that is hard for me,” he said.

He said he understands now how powerful 140 characters can be.

“Words have actions and in today’s political, social climate, words are more powerful than they’ve ever been.”

UT fired him from his role as visiting assistant professor.

The university condemned Storey’s comments and the sentiment behind them.

Storey, who calls himself passionate about politics and climate change, said he’ll think more before he speaks.

“I got caught up in the moment, in the discourse that we’re having,” he said. “And I lowered myself to that and that’s not who I am.”

